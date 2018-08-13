Five charged with abusing children on New Mexico compound face detention hearing

Five parents arrested on charges of abusing their 11 children at a New Mexico compound where a 12th child died under suspicious circumstances were due back in court on Monday for a hearing to decide whether the defendants should remain jailed without bond.

The five, all close relatives of a prominent New York City Muslim cleric who is the biological grandfather of most of the children involved, were taken into custody after a raid on the ramshackle settlement 10 days ago in the high desert north of Taos.

The principal suspect, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 39, also has been charged with custodial interference in the alleged abduction of his sickly three-year-old son, Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, last December from the Atlanta home of the boy’s mother.

A cross-country search for the missing boy and his father ultimately led investigators to the 10-acre compound on the outskirts of the community of Amalia near the Colorado border.

Eleven children, ranging from one to 15 years of age and described by authorities as clothed in rags and starving, were placed in protective custody during the Aug. 3 raid.