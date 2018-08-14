Italy interior minister says around 30 dead in bridge collapse

Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday that “around 30” people had been killed after a motorway bridge collapsed in the northwestern port city of Genoa.

“Unfortunately there are around 30 dead and many injured in a serious condition,” Salvini told reporters in the Sicilian city of Catania.

The 45-year-old, who is also deputy prime minister and the leader of the nationalist League that governs with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, said that he was going to find out who was responsible for the tragedy.