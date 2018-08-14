Italy interior minister says around 30 dead in bridge collapse
Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday that “around 30” people had been killed after a motorway bridge collapsed in the northwestern port city of Genoa.
“Unfortunately there are around 30 dead and many injured in a serious condition,” Salvini told reporters in the Sicilian city of Catania.
The 45-year-old, who is also deputy prime minister and the leader of the nationalist League that governs with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, said that he was going to find out who was responsible for the tragedy.
A motorway bridge collapsed on August 14 2018 over the northern Italian port city of Genoa, killing dozens of people, according to the local ambulance service. Many people are feared dead as cars were sent down over a river, railway tracks and buildings.
“I have gone over this bridge hundreds of times, and I will do everything I can to have the names of those responsible, past and present. It is unacceptable to die like that in Italy,” he said.
Eurosceptic Salvini also said that Italy needs to make massive investments in its infrastructure, much of which is dilapidated, alluding to supposed potential restrictions from the European Union should his government unleash funds.
“There is a large part of Italy that needs to be made secure, and if there are external commitments that prevent us from spending the money we need to on the safety of motorways ... we will have to ask ourselves whether we continue to respect these commitments or put the safety of Italians first and foremost,” he said.
“Obviously I will choose the second option.”