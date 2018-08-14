Fukushima nuclear statue ignites online furore

A giant statue of a child wearing a radiation suit in the Japanese city of Fukushima has touched off a storm of criticism online as the nuclear-hit area seeks to rebuild its reputation.

"Sun Child", a 6.2-metre (20-foot) figure sporting a yellow protective suit with a digital display on its chest showing "000" -- symbolising no nuclear contamination -- was installed this month near the city's train station.

The figure holds a helmet in one hand, showing the air is safe to breathe, and a symbol of the sun in the other, representing hope and new energy.

Its creator, Japanese artist Kenji Yanobe, intended the statue to be a symbol of hope but critics said it was insensitive to the plight of Fukushima as it continues to struggle with radioactive contamination from the 2011 meltdown.

"I saw Kenji Yanobe's 'Sun Child'. It was truly creepy. I think it derides us and all the work Fukushima has done to erase reputational harm," said one Twitter user.