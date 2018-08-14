Police arrest man for terrorism offences as car hits UK parliament barriers

British police arrested a man on suspicion of terrorism offences on Tuesday after he drove a car into security barriers outside parliament and injured at least two people.

London's Metropolitan Police said the incident, the latest apparent attack on Britain in the last 18 months, was being treated as a terrorism incident and its Counter Terrorism Command unit was in charge of the investigation.

Police said a silver Ford Fiesta had collided with a number of cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament at 0637 GMT.

"The driver of the car, a man in his late 20s, was arrested at the scene by armed officers," police said in a statement. "He was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences. There was nobody else in the vehicle, which remains at the scene and is being searched. No weapons have been recovered at this stage."

London's Ambulance Service said it had treated two people at the scene and they had been taken to hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be serious.