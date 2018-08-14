World

Trump slams former White House aide Omarosa as 'dog'

14 August 2018 - 15:13 By AFP
In this file photo taken on November 30, 2015, Omarosa Manigault Newman (L) appears alongside Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump (R) during a press conference that followed Trump's meeting with African-American religious leaders in New York.
In this file photo taken on November 30, 2015, Omarosa Manigault Newman (L) appears alongside Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump (R) during a press conference that followed Trump's meeting with African-American religious leaders in New York.
Image: Timothy A. CLARY / AFP

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at his former White House aid Omarosa Manigault Newman in especially angry terms, slamming her as a "dog" and "crazed" as their mud-slinging match escalated.

Manigault Newman -- who gained fame as a contestant on Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice," and then secured a $180,000-a-year staff job at the White House -- on Monday released a recording of a private conversation she had with the president after she was fired.

LISTEN | Ex-White House staffer releases tape of her firing

A former White House staffer who has written a bombshell memoir of her time serving under President Donald Trump released a secret tape Sunday of the ...
News
1 day ago

Trump had already branded "Omarosa" -- as she is commonly known in America -- a "lowlife" after she released a recording of her firing by chief of staff John Kelly, seemingly recorded in the White House Situation Room.

But on Tuesday, he ratcheted up the war of words -- to a level of nastiness rarely seen, even from a president who has shown he doesn't pull punches when insulting his critics.

"When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn't work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!" Trump tweeted.

The recordings by the disgruntled 44-year-old Manigault Newman, once an ardent Trump ally, represents a stunning breach of presidential trust.

On Tuesday, she explained to CBS News why she made the recordings: "I'm the kind of person who covers her own back. In Trump World, everyone lies."

"Everyone says one thing one day and they change their story the next day. I wanted to have this type of documentation... in the event I found myself in this position where, as you said, they're questioning my credibility."

Manigault Newman's tell-all book, "Unhinged," hits bookstores on Tuesday.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Here's what you need to know about new NPA boss Silas Ramaite South Africa
  2. Three life terms handed to child rapist South Africa
  3. Italy interior minister says around 30 dead in bridge collapse World
  4. Apartheid paedophile ring: Suicide note found at scene where Mark Minnie’s body ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
Dozens feared dead in Italy bridge collapse
X