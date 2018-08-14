Trump slams former White House aide Omarosa as 'dog'

Trump had already branded "Omarosa" -- as she is commonly known in America -- a "lowlife" after she released a recording of her firing by chief of staff John Kelly, seemingly recorded in the White House Situation Room.

But on Tuesday, he ratcheted up the war of words -- to a level of nastiness rarely seen, even from a president who has shown he doesn't pull punches when insulting his critics.

"When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn't work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!" Trump tweeted.