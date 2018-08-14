Turkish lira edges up from record low on central bank pledge, investor call

The Turkish lira pulled back on Tuesday from a record low hit a day earlier, helped by the central bank's liquidity measures and news of a planned conference call in which the finance minister will seek to reassure investors.

The lira, which closed at 6.9 per dollar on Monday, has weakened 45 percent this year, hit by worries over President Tayyip Erdogan's calls for lower interest rates and worsening ties with the United States.

The weakness of the Turkish currency has rippled through global markets. Its drop of as much as 18 percent on Friday hit U.S. and European stocks as investors fretted about banks' exposure to Turkey.

Dollar-denominated bonds issued by selected Turkish banks continued to fall on Tuesday, although sovereign bonds steadied. The lira stood at 6.54 against the dollar at 0749 GMT, up around five percent on the day.

Relations between NATO allies Turkey and the United States are at a low point, hurt by a series of issues from diverging interests in Syria, Ankara's plan to buy Russian defence systems and the detention of an American pastor, Andrew Brunson.