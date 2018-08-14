US state poised for first execution with fentanyl

Nebraska was scheduled Tuesday to carry out America's first execution employing the opioid fentanyl as part of a four-drug combination that has never before been used.

The powerful synthetic painkiller -- a key cause of death in America's opioid and heroin abuse epidemic -- was to be the second injection administered to Carey Dean Moore, sentenced to death for two 1979 murders.

Moore is not contesting his execution, the Midwestern state's first in 21 years. But a last-minute legal challenge filed on his behalf could still cause a delay.

Underscoring the difficulty states across the country have had in obtaining previously employed execution drugs, three of the four intravenous medications Nebraska is scheduled to use have never before been used for lethal injections.

It is a pivotal test for the state, which last performed an execution in 1997 with the electric chair.

The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday asked the state's highest court to delay Moore's execution, according to the Omaha World-Herald newspaper.

The civil rights group claimed Moore's death sentence had been automatically commuted to a life sentence in 2015, when the Nebraska state legislature abolished the death penalty, the newspaper reported.

Nebraska voters reinstated capital punishment by referendum in the November 2016 election.