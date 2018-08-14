World

WATCH | Motorway bridge collapses in Italy, 'dozens' feared dead

14 August 2018 - 13:58 By Reuters
A motorway bridge which collapsed on Tuesday near the northern Italian port city of Genoa is seen in this picture released by Italian firefighters on August 14 2018.
A motorway bridge which collapsed on Tuesday near the northern Italian port city of Genoa is seen in this picture released by Italian firefighters on August 14 2018.
Image: Italian Firefighters Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

A motorway bridge collapsed on Tuesday over the northern Italian port city of Genoa in what the transport minister said was likely to be "an immense tragedy".

The head of the local ambulance service said there were "dozens of dead", Italian news agency Adnkronos reported.

A video which emerged on social media appears to show the moment the bridge collapsed:

The local fire brigade said also victims were likely after the bridge collapsed at around 11.30am during torrential rainfall.

An ambulance official  could only confirm two injured people so far, "but we suppose there are unfortunately a lot of dead."

Italian television showed images of the collapsed bridge, which was built on the A10 toll motorway in the 1960s. Restructuring work on the bridge was carried out in 2016.

It crumbled over a river, railroad tracks and buildings.

A witness told Sky Italia television he saw "eight or nine" vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed in what he said was an "apocalyptic scene".

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said in a tweet that he was "following with great apprehension what seems like an immense tragedy".

Shares in Atlantia, the toll road operator which runs the motorway, were suspended after falling 4.6 percent after news of the collapse.

Most read

  1. Gabi was my best friend‚ mother of Diego Novella's victim tells judge South Africa
  2. Fearful students buy knives‚ pepper spray after campus rapes South Africa
  3. ‘Bogus cops’ raid Durban home‚ stealing snacks and cash South Africa
  4. WATCH | Motorway bridge collapses in Italy, 'dozens' feared dead World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Sharing is caring: Meet Malcolm X, the man behind hundreds of good deeds in SA
Man crashes small plane into own house after fight with wife
X