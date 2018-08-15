Birmingham man behind UK parliament car 'attack'

The man arrested for driving into a barrier protecting the Houses of Parliament in a suspected terror attack was a Briton of Sudanese origin from Birmingham, media reports said Wednesday.

Three people were injured when the silver Ford Fiesta drove into cyclists before crashing to a halt outside the House of Lords early on Tuesday morning.

A 29-year-old British man driving the car was arrested at the scene, and named by newspapers as Salih Khater, from the central English city of Birmingham.

Top police counter-terrorism officer Neil Basu said the suspect was not known to intelligence agencies, but The Times reported he was known to police.

The paper reported that Khater is a shop manager in Birmingham and had studied at Sudan University of Science and Technology, citing his Facebook page.

Abubakr Ibrahim, a childhood friend, told the paper: "He is not a terrorist. I have known him since childhood. He is a good man."

He said Khater was the son of sorghum farmers, and had moved to Britain about five years ago in order to earn money to help his family.