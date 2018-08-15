World

Birmingham man behind UK parliament car 'attack'

15 August 2018 - 13:37 By AFP
Forensic investigators work at the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, August 14, 2018.
Forensic investigators work at the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, August 14, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The man arrested for driving into a barrier protecting the Houses of Parliament in a suspected terror attack was a Briton of Sudanese origin from Birmingham, media reports said Wednesday.

Three people were injured when the silver Ford Fiesta drove into cyclists before crashing to a halt outside the House of Lords early on Tuesday morning.

A 29-year-old British man driving the car was arrested at the scene, and named by newspapers as Salih Khater, from the central English city of Birmingham.

Top police counter-terrorism officer Neil Basu said the suspect was not known to intelligence agencies, but The Times reported he was known to police.

The paper reported that Khater is a shop manager in Birmingham and had studied at Sudan University of Science and Technology, citing his Facebook page.

Abubakr Ibrahim, a childhood friend, told the paper: "He is not a terrorist. I have known him since childhood. He is a good man."

He said Khater was the son of sorghum farmers, and had moved to Britain about five years ago in order to earn money to help his family.

Counter-terrorism police leading investigation into incident at UK parliament

London's police said their counter-terrorism unit was leading the investigation into an incident outside Britain's parliament building on Tuesday ...
News
1 day ago

The member of parliament for the Hall Green area of Birmingham, Roger Godsiff, tweeted that the suspect was believed to have been from his area.

Police also said on Tuesday they were carrying out searches at two addresses in the city, as well as an address in nearby Nottingham.

Banning vehicles 

Police believe the Ford Fiesta travelled down to London on Monday night, arriving just after midnight.

It then drove around the Tottenham Court Road area -- near Oxford Street -- before heading to the area around parliament around 6:00am.

The alleged attack took place around 7:30am.

The car crashed into a security barrier, one of many erected on key British sites in the wake of the September 11, 2001, attack in the US, and reinforced in recent years.

Last year, barriers were put on London's bridges after a man rammed his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing into barriers outside parliament and stabbing a police officer to death.

Police arrest man for terrorism offences as car hits UK parliament barriers

British police arrested a man on suspicion of terrorism offences on Tuesday after he drove a car into security barriers outside parliament and ...
News
1 day ago

Five people were killed and more than 50 wounded. The attacker, Khalid Masood, who had also been living in Birmingham, was shot dead at the scene.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on Wednesday that he backed the idea of banning vehicles from parts of the area of the attack.

"I've been an advocate for a while now of part-pedestrianising Parliament Square," he told BBC radio.

But he warned any changes must not lose "the wonderful thing about our democracy which is people having access to parliamentarians, people being able to lobby Parliament, visitors being able to come and visit".

London's police commissioner Cressida Dick said this was "a matter that will be discussed no doubt between parliamentary authorities, us, the intelligence agencies and indeed the local authorities". 

Most read

  1. Hawks still determined to haul Guptas to SA to face charges South Africa
  2. Police arrest five of their own for cash-in-transit heists South Africa
  3. Birmingham man behind UK parliament car 'attack' World
  4. Lawyers to begin closing arguments in explosive Manafort trial World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Firefighters rescue driver dangling from collapsed bridge
Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
X