World

Tinder founders sue parent alleging cheating on stock options

15 August 2018 - 08:09 By AFP
The dating app Tinder is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration.
The dating app Tinder is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake/Illustration/File Photo

Tinder founders and early employees filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing parent firm InterActiveCorp of cheating them out of billions of dollars by manipulating the value of stock options for the popular dating app.

The suit filed in New York contends that IAC and its spinoff Match Group, which owns Tinder, schemed to dramatically drive down the value of stock options and then eliminate them altogether.

The companies "made contractual promises to recruit and retain the men and women who built Tinder" but then "lied, bullied, and violated their contractual duties, stealing billions of dollars,"said attorney Orin Snyder, who filed the suit on behalf of Tinder co-founders Jonathan Badeen, Justin Mateen, Sean Rad and others from its startup days.

The suit names IAC and Match as defendants, accusing the companies of breach of contract and called for at least $2 billion in compensation along with punitive damages.

From stone dildos to sexbots: how technology is changing sex

The use of technology to enhance sexual pleasure is ancient. Now advances in AI have led to more lifelike sex dolls hitting the market – but sex ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Tinder, created in 2012, uses geolocation to propose nearby romantic matches for users to quickly scroll through, then "swipe" left or right to signal interest.

It was launched as a project from IAC-owned Hatch Labs, and the holding company eventually acquired a majority stake.

According to the lawsuit, IAC last year "manufactured a fake Tinder valuation of $3 billion" which was unchanged from two years earlier, despite its revenues having grown 600 percent and user base grown 50 percent.

By "lowballing" the value of Tinder and then merging it into Match, the companies "robbed the Tinder plaintiffs of billions of dollars," the suit alleges.

IAC and Match said the allegations were "meritless" and pledged to contest the lawsuit.

"Mr. Rad (who was dismissed from the company a year ago) and Mr. Mateen (who has not been with the company in years) may not like the fact that Tinder has experienced enormous success following their respective departures, but sour grapes alone do not a lawsuit make," the companies said.

Match Group has paid out more than a billion dollars in equity compensation to Tinder founders and employees, according to IAC.

Plaintiffs in the case identified themselves as the team that built Los Angeles-based Tinder.

The lawsuit also claims the company sought to cover up allegations of sexual harassment against former Match Group chief Greg Blatt. 

READ MORE

'Anti-Tinder' dating app turns your friends into unwitting matchmakers

The 'Hinge' app is the online equivalent of having a friend set you up on a blind date with one of their friends
Lifestyle
1 month ago

What do Tinder users really want? An ego boost & to keep boredom at bay

New European research has revealed some of the different reasons people use picture-based mobile dating apps such as Tinder, and how men and women's ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Next level sexting: men get a helping hand with taking quality d**k pics

Madeline Holden is on a one-woman crusade to help men take better photos of their penises. Her Tumblr, Critique My Dick Pic, aims to increase the ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Men overshare on online dating sites upping their risk of being scammed

A worrying number of online dating users are putting sensitive information about themselves into the public domain‚ which could potentially expose ...
Lifestyle
10 months ago

The next big thing in online dating

Paige Nick feels there's a sore lack of innovation in the world of online dating
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. SABC signs deal with MultiChoice to stay in DStv South Africa
  2. WATCH | Heartfelt tributes pour in for Zondeni Sobukwe South Africa
  3. Rocket-propelled grenades for sale on the street in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. Three cops in court on murder‚ torture claims South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
Dozens feared dead in Italy bridge collapse
X