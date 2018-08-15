Tinder founders sue parent alleging cheating on stock options

Tinder, created in 2012, uses geolocation to propose nearby romantic matches for users to quickly scroll through, then "swipe" left or right to signal interest.

It was launched as a project from IAC-owned Hatch Labs, and the holding company eventually acquired a majority stake.

According to the lawsuit, IAC last year "manufactured a fake Tinder valuation of $3 billion" which was unchanged from two years earlier, despite its revenues having grown 600 percent and user base grown 50 percent.

By "lowballing" the value of Tinder and then merging it into Match, the companies "robbed the Tinder plaintiffs of billions of dollars," the suit alleges.

IAC and Match said the allegations were "meritless" and pledged to contest the lawsuit.

"Mr. Rad (who was dismissed from the company a year ago) and Mr. Mateen (who has not been with the company in years) may not like the fact that Tinder has experienced enormous success following their respective departures, but sour grapes alone do not a lawsuit make," the companies said.

Match Group has paid out more than a billion dollars in equity compensation to Tinder founders and employees, according to IAC.

Plaintiffs in the case identified themselves as the team that built Los Angeles-based Tinder.

The lawsuit also claims the company sought to cover up allegations of sexual harassment against former Match Group chief Greg Blatt.