Trump loosens limits on when US can deploy cyber weapons

President Donald Trump took steps on Wednesday to loosen limits on when the US government can deploy cyber weapons against adversaries, reversing Obama-era guidelines, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Trump signed an order reversing Presidential Policy Directive 20 that had mapped out an elaborate inter agency process before the United States engaged in cyber attacks, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the action.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Although the policy directive signed by former President Barack Obama was classified, its contents were made public when it was leaked in 2013 by former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, the Journal said.