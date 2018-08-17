Chinese plane slides off Manila airport runway in heavy rain

A Chinese passenger jet slid off the runway as it landed at Manila airport in torrential rain, authorities said Friday, with all 165 people on board safely evacuated.

The Xiamen Airlines aircraft, carrying 157 passengers and eight crew, landed on its second attempt before skidding onto the grass and ripping off its left engine, airport general manager Ed Monreal said.

Four people suffered "superficial scratches" as they evacuated the Boeing 737-800 jet, which had flown to the Philippine capital from Xiamen in southeast China, he added.

"With God's blessings all passengers were able to evacuate safely," Monreal said, adding the cause of the incident was under investigation.