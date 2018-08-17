US man charged with killing pregnant wife and two toddlers

A Colorado man who spoke of worriedly leaving the lights on for his pregnant wife and two small daughters when they failed to come home as expected has been charged with killing them.

Chris Watts, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday night and faces three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of tampering with a body in the Denver area of the western US state.

A TV station, Denver 7, said Watts has confessed to the bizarre killings.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive.

The body of Watts' 34-year-old wife Shannan, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was found earlier Wednesday on the property of an oil company where the father used to work.

So were the bodies of their daughters Bella, 3, and Celeste, 4, Colorado Bureau of Investigation director John Camper told reporters Thursday.