Former United Nations secretary general and Nobel Peace laureate Kofi Annan has died at the age of 80 after a short illness‚ it was announced on Saturday.

Annan's family and foundation said in a statement he had died peacefully on Saturday morning.

A Ghanaian‚ Annan was the seventh and first black African UN secretary general‚ serving in the role as the world’s top diplomat from between 1997 and 2006. He won the Nobel peace prize for his humanitarian work.

He later served as the UN special envoy for Syria‚ leading efforts to try to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

The Koffi Annan Foundation described him as a “global statesman and deeply committed internationalist who fought throughout his life for a fairer and more peaceful world".

"Wherever there was suffering or need‚ he reached out and touched many people with his deep compassion and empathy. He selflessly placed others first‚ radiating genuine kindness‚ warmth and brilliance in all he did."

The foundation said he was surrounded in his last days by his second wife Nane and children Ama, Kojo and Nina.

Annan served two terms as U.N. Secretary-General in New York and retired in Geneva and later lived in a Swiss village in the nearby countryside.

Annan died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland.