Gatwick airport shows flights on whiteboards after IT fail

"Due to an ongoing issue with Vodafone - a provider of IT services for Gatwick - flight information is not being displayed correctly on the airport's digital screens and is currently being displayed manually in the terminals," the airport said in a statement.

Pictures showed people crowding to see their gate numbers as a member of staff wrote up information on a whiteboard during the busy summer holiday season.

"Gatwick would like to apologise to any passengers affected and expects Vodafone to resolve the issue as soon as possible," said Britain's no.2 airport in its statement.