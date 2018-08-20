World

Knifeman killed in Spain police station attack

20 August 2018 - 09:59 By AFP
A man armed with a knife entered the police station in Cornella to attack the officers, however the attacker was shot.
A man armed with a knife entered the police station in Cornella to attack the officers, however the attacker was shot.
Image: iStock

A man armed with a knife was killed when he attacked a police station near the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona early Monday, police said.

"A man armed with a knife entered the police station in Cornella to attack the officers. The attacker was shot," the Catalonia regional police said on Twitter.

A police spokesman refused to comment on local media reports that the man was from Algeria and had shouted "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest) during the attack.

The incident occurred days after the first anniversary of a deadly jihadist rampage in Catalonia.

Sixteen people were killed on August 17, 2017 when a van drove into crowds on the popular Las Ramblas boulevard in the heart of Barcelona and in a knife attack in the nearby resort of Cambrils.

The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the attacks. 

Most read

  1. Model claiming Trump secrets pleads not guilty in Thailand case World
  2. Over half a million applications for cop jobs South Africa
  3. Cops wait for medical report on 'kidnapped pregnant' woman South Africa
  4. BREAKING | 'Hopefully that is the last word on this case': Van Breda appeal ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Explainer: Here’s what to expect from the commission of inquiry into state ...
The State Capture story: how it all unfolded
X