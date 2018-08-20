Model claiming Trump secrets pleads not guilty in Thailand case

A Belarusian model who sparked global intrigue after claiming she had evidence of Russian efforts to help Donald Trump win office pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of running an illegal "sex training" class in Thailand.

Anastasia Vashukevich, better known by her pen name Nastya Rybka, has been detained in Thailand since February when police raided a risque seminar in the seaside resort city of Pattaya.

Vashukevich had travelled to Thailand after becoming embroiled in a political scandal with Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska, a onetime associate of Trump's now-disgraced former campaign director Paul Manafort.

She set off a scramble for details after she promised in an Instagram video to reveal "missing puzzle pieces" on claims the Kremlin aided the US President's 2016 election victory.

No material has been released to substantiate her claims, and critics have accused her of a publicity stunt.