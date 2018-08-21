WATCH | 'Machete-wielding thug' hit by car as gang chase man down road

A seemingly quiet street in Birmingham, England erupted into chaos when a 'machete-wielding thug' was flung about 15 metres along a road after being hit by a car.

CCTV footage shows a man in a black tracksuit sprinting along the road, apparently pursued by three men in wielding what appear to be machetes and bats. As the third man comes into view he is struck by the vehicle, flinging him onto the pavement as the car speeds off.

The man’s friends try to carry his body into their getaway car but give up and leave him lying unconscious, with his pants pulled down from skidding along the tarmac.

According to the Mirror, the 26-year-old was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

West Midland's Police posted on Facebook that they believed it was a targeted attack. Two men, aged 19 and 22, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They have been released on bail while the investigations continue.

Meanwhile a 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of assault.