World

WATCH | Man jailed for life after killing love rival and dancing in celebration

21 August 2018 - 15:15 By timeslive

A man who joyfully danced after beating his love rival to death has been jailed for life.

CCTV footage shows Gavin Casey, 31, dancing in a car park in Highfield Road, Birmingham, moments after attacking the man.

Metro reports that Casey took on Christopher Messenger after his ex-partner offered to make the victim a cup of tea.

Casey hit Messenger with bottles before dropping a TV on him.

Hours later, Casey bought drugs and climbed up a gas tower. It took police five hours to convince him to get down. 

Once arrested and in the police station, Casey told an officer that he'd plead guilty and expected to be out of jail in 10 years. Then he would "kill the geezer and do it properly".  

Messenger died of his injuries three days later.

Casey was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years.

