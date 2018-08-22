MeToo takes a hit in Asia Argento underage sex case

The case has cast a pall over #MeToo, already under fire from those who say it has ruined the lives of numerous powerful men on the basis of accusations that are rarely vindicated by the judicial process.

Argento became a powerful #MeToo voice after accusing Weinstein of raping her when she was 21 in his hotel room in 1997 during the Cannes film festival.

Tarana Burke, founder of the movement named by Time magazine as its 2017 "Person of the Year," is acutely aware of the tricky terrain #MeToo now finds itself negotiating.

"People will use these recent news stories to try and discredit this movement -- don't let that happen," she tweeted.

'No model victim'

She said there was no such thing as a "model survivor," adding: "We are imperfectly human and we all have to be accountable for our individual behavior."

Actress Rosanna Arquette, another early Weinstein accuser, called for understanding for Argento, appearing to believe that the Italian could be both victim and aggressor.

She called the timing of the story "suspect" but added that it did not take away the fact that "Asia was still raped by Harvey Weinstein."