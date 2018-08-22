US congressman charged in $250,000 corruption case

A Republican congressman from California and his wife were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday over the suspected misuse of $250,000 of campaign funds, authorities said.

Duncan and Margaret Hunter are accused of syphoning the cash over seven years for family vacations to Hawaii and Italy, dental bills, theater tickets and numerous other non-campaign expenses.

US Attorney Adam Braverman said in a statement that Hunter, 41, and his 43-year-old wife were accused of having "repeatedly dipped into campaign coffers as if they were personal bank accounts."

"Elected representatives should jealously guard the public's trust, not abuse their positions for personal gain," he added.

The Hunters are scheduled to be arraigned early Thursday in federal court in San Diego, the Justice Department said in a statement.