US feud helps Erdogan deflect blame for Turkey's economic woes

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is exploiting a bitter row with the United States to pin the blame for Turkey's increasingly acute economic troubles on an external enemy rather than problems at home, analysts say.

Analysts had warned over recent months that pent-up imbalances meant Turkey's economy was headed for choppy waters, even before sanctions announced by President Donald Trump sparked a precipitous fall in the value of the lira.

But the Trump administration's measures have allowed Erdogan to lump those issues together with the lira's plunge and place them firmly at the door of the White House, playing on an anti-Americanism that is present in all sections of Turkish society.

Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkey Research Program at the Washington Institute, said Erdogan's control over the Turkish media -- a grip tightened after recent ownership changes -- allowed the authorities to easily paint the United States as the villain.

"I think Erdogan has decided that while he did not want this crisis with the US to come to where it is, he is also going to use it," he told AFP.

"Erdogan can shape the narrative domestically because he controls 90 percent of the media.