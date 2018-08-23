China investigates top Buddhist leader for sexual assault

The former head of China's government-run Buddhist association is under criminal investigation for alleged sexual assault, the country's top religious authority said Thursday.

Xuecheng, a Communist Party member and abbot of Beijing's Longquan Monastery, is one of the most prominent figures to face accusations in China's growing #MeToo movement.

He stepped down earlier this month after a report by fellow monks accused him of sexual and financial improprieties.

In the 95-page report that circulated online late last month, two monks accused Xuecheng of sending explicit text messages to at least six women, threatening or cajoling them to have sex with him, claiming it was a part of their Buddhist studies.

The National Religious Affairs Authority said it had confirmed Xuecheng had sent "harassing messages", adding that authorities had begun a criminal investigation into the report's charges of sexual assault.