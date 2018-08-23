No further sanction for Cipriani over nightclub assault

Danny Cipriani avoided a ban despite being found guilty of conduct prejudicial to the game Wednesday after England rugby chiefs decided not to impose any further sanctions over a nightclub incident.

The England player had already been fined and ordered to do community service by a court and his club side, Gloucester, following his guilty plea to charges of common assault and resisting arrest at a Jersey nightclub.

But the 30-year-old utility back was cleared to make his debut in Gloucester's pre-season friendly against the Dragons Thursday by a Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel in Bristol.

"Mr. Cipriani is a role model and by committing an act of common assault and by resisting arrest, the panel find his actions are prejudicial to the interests of the game," said panel chair Gareth Graham.

"The panel took into account the sanction imposed upon Mr. Cipriani by the court and the sanction imposed by Gloucester Rugby and when considering the totality of both, do not impose any further sanction."