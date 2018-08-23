Scramble for food and water as Hurricane Lane approaches Hawaii

Hurricane Lane, threatening a direct hit as Hawaii's worst storm in a quarter century, churned toward the main island of Oahu on Thursday as schools, government offices and business closed while residents stocked up on supplies and boarded up homes.

Lane, classified as a powerful Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane strength, was packing sustained winds of up to 145 miles per hour (230 km/h) and could dump as much as 20 inches of rain over parts of the US Pacific island state, triggering flash flooding and landslides, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.

As of 5 p.m, the storm was centered 260 miles (415 km) south of Kailua-Kona as it moved northwest at about 8 miles per hour, the weather service said.

Dangerous, hurricane-force winds were expected to hit the Big Island overnight and slam Maui Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. To the north, Oahu was under a hurricane warning while Kauai remained on hurricane watch meaning it could face such conditions starting Friday morning.

"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the center said. "Life threatening impacts are likely in some areas as the hurricane makes its closest approach."

Governor David Ige urged residents to prepare for the worst by setting aside a 14-day supply of water, food and medicines in the event of major damage to roads and infrastructure.