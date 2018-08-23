World

WATCH | Dramatic moment police helicopter smashes into ground

23 August 2018 - 12:37 By TimesLIVE

A pilot was seriously injured after the police helicopter he was flying crashed into the ground mere moments after takeoff last week.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the pilot was performing a maintenance check on the helicopter at the time.

In footage released by police, the helicopter can be seen rising off the platform. It gets snagged on the platform as the pilot, a retired police officer, tries to maintain control. However, the helicopter tilts sideways, crashing into the ground. The propellers snap off as the helicopter rolls upside down before coming to a rest on its side.

Local news station KARK reported that the pilot, William Denio, was seriously injured but was in a stable condition on Friday.

Posted by Little Rock Police Department on Thursday, 16 August 2018
