WATCH | Dumb thug throws knife, 10kg dumbbell at police officers

Police officers reporting to a domestic violence call in Kent, England found themselves the victims of abuse.

Shocking video footage released by Kent Police shows 31-year-old Christopher Rogers brandishes knives and refusing to let the officers inside his apartment. The irate man then throws a 10-kilogramme dumbbell at them.

With the police still outside his door, Rogers then decides to throw one of the knives.

The Mirror reported that Rogers was jailed for five years on Monday after admitting charges of possessing a knife, attempted wounding with intent and assaulting a police officer. The court heard that all three police officers remained calm and measured during the incident in May.