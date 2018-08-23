World

WATCH | Dumb thug throws knife, 10kg dumbbell at police officers

23 August 2018 - 14:18 By timeslive

Police officers reporting to a domestic violence call in Kent, England found themselves the victims of abuse.

Shocking video footage released by Kent Police shows 31-year-old Christopher Rogers brandishes knives and refusing to let the officers inside his apartment. The irate man then throws a 10-kilogramme dumbbell at them. 

With the police still outside his door, Rogers then decides to throw one of the knives. 

The Mirror reported that Rogers was jailed for five years on Monday after admitting charges of possessing a knife, attempted wounding with intent and assaulting a police officer. The court heard that all three police officers remained calm and measured during the incident in May.

MORE: 

WATCH | 'Machete-wielding thug' hit by car as gang chase man down road

A seemingly quiet street in Birmingham, England erupted into chaos when a 'machete-wielding thug' was flung about 15 metres along a road after being ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Robbers beat, run over woman with car during fight for her bag

Two men and a woman have been arrested for a violent robbery attempt in Harris County, Texas, which left a woman critically injured last week Friday. 
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Man jailed for life after killing love rival and dancing in celebration

A man who joyfully danced after beating his love rival to death has been jailed for life.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Summit to make men's parliament a reality South Africa
  2. Trump tweet proves we've landed ourselves in a mess‚ warns race watchdog South Africa
  3. Car flips in latest shooting linked to Cape Town extortion rackets South Africa
  4. Family gather ahead of memorial service for Mark Minnie South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
Police release footage of dramatic helicopter crash
X