A fresh start for Zim? Twitter divided after Mnangagwa decision

The Zimbabwe Constitutional Court on Friday ruled that Emmerson Mnangagwa is the legitimate president-elect of that country and dismissed opposition leader Nelson Chamisa's claim that the historic July election was rigged.

What was supposed to be a new chapter in Zimbabwean politics soon turned to violence as angry members of the opposition party took to the streets of Harare after early results indicated Mnangagwa would win.

The capital remained on tenterhooks as the army was deployed and visuals of Harare burning made world news and circulated on social media.

Chamisa claimed he has won the election and that it had been stolen from him. Mnangagwa called for unity and for the proper processes to be followed. It was then that Chamisa approached the top court in a bid to have the results scrapped.

But the court ruled there was no proof of irregularities and it's been speculated Mnangagwa will be inaugurated on Sunday.

The decision has brought a mixed response from Twitter.

A new dawn for Zim