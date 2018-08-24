A fresh start for Zim? Twitter divided after Mnangagwa decision
The Zimbabwe Constitutional Court on Friday ruled that Emmerson Mnangagwa is the legitimate president-elect of that country and dismissed opposition leader Nelson Chamisa's claim that the historic July election was rigged.
What was supposed to be a new chapter in Zimbabwean politics soon turned to violence as angry members of the opposition party took to the streets of Harare after early results indicated Mnangagwa would win.
The capital remained on tenterhooks as the army was deployed and visuals of Harare burning made world news and circulated on social media.
Chamisa claimed he has won the election and that it had been stolen from him. Mnangagwa called for unity and for the proper processes to be followed. It was then that Chamisa approached the top court in a bid to have the results scrapped.
But the court ruled there was no proof of irregularities and it's been speculated Mnangagwa will be inaugurated on Sunday.
The decision has brought a mixed response from Twitter.
A new dawn for Zim
#ZimConCourt Congrats to Zimbabweans for the new elect President Emmerson Mnangagwa— Roland Thabo Mpofu (@thaboroe) August 24, 2018
Well done #Zimbabwe Constitutional Court & CJ Malaba. Greedy & desperate politicians and their foreign collaborators cannot turn our countries to crisis zones for their personal greed and quest for power. #Chamisa had no reason not accepting the result as announced. #ZimConCourt— Nigeria A-Z.com 🇳🇬 (@nigeriaa2z) August 24, 2018
To many Zimbabweans the struggle continues,unemployment,poverty,joblessness and hopelessness #ZimConCourt all that said & done we hope for the best...— Major General (@EliasChinemore) August 24, 2018
New nothing, fam
That's Zimbabwe— Cindy (@sindietshuma12) August 24, 2018
For you...didn't expect less...we all know how zim politics roll..5 more years and beyond!! Coz we know
2nd term loading #ZimConCourt
Wow this is shocking, there’s absolutely zero democracy in Zimbabwe 😭 I feel for those who voted for change and a better life. #ZimConCourt pic.twitter.com/gEw3uSyL2x— KING CHIZ 🤴 (@ka_madesi) August 24, 2018
#ZimConCourt— sizwe sizzles (@sizwe_kekana) August 24, 2018
I guess impartiality is one element that the Zimbabwean judiciary will never get to understand. pic.twitter.com/96ALGk9HnJ
because people in harare wont go for inauguration ,they will be bussed in from mash central and all other rural areas to fill the stadium #ZimConCourt— MissP (@pindy_rai) August 24, 2018