Britain faces sperm shortage in case of no-deal Brexit

British couples looking to conceive through artificial insemination face uncertainty if Britain leaves the EU without a deal because sperm would no longer be imported from EU countries under existing legislation.

Government advice published on Thursday said Britain imported around 3,000 sperm samples from a commercial sperm bank in Denmark last year, as well as around 4,000 samples from the US.

The Cryos sperm bank in Denmark says it is the world's largest.

Sperm donations in Britain have fallen sharply since donors lost the right to anonymity under a law that came into force in 2005.

Britain also imports a small number of eggs and embryos from other EU countries, amounting to around 500 last year.

If Brexit talks collapse, the government said the laws currently governing sperm imports, the EU Organ Directives and EU Tissues and Cells Directives, would no longer apply to Britain.