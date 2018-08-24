World

Deep magnitude 7.1 quake strikes Peru

24 August 2018 - 12:38 By John Stonestreet
Tremors had been felt across Peru and as far away as Arica in northern Chile.
Tremors had been felt across Peru and as far away as Arica in northern Chile.
Image: 123rf.com/Jerry Rainey

A magnitude 7.1 quake struck nearly 250 kilometres northwest of Puerto Maldonado, Peru, in the early hours of Friday at a depth of 610 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage, though social media users said tremors had been felt across the country and as far away as Arica in northern Chile.

Two strong shocks struck Pucallpa, a Peruvian town northwest of the epicentre, according to Twitter postings by several residents.

No tsunami warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, and Chile's fire service said on Twitter that the quake did not have the potential to generate one off the Chilean coast.

- Reuters

READ MORE: 

Multiple quakes rock Indonesia's Lombok island, five dead

Multiple earthquakes including a powerful and shallow 6.9-magnitude tremor -- have rocked the Indonesian holiday island of Lombok, killing at least ...
News
4 days ago

Death toll from Indonesia quake tops 380

An earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok has killed 387 people, authorities said Saturday, adding hundreds of thousands of displaced people ...
News
12 days ago

Parents of children killed in Mexico quake want justice

It has been nine months since the Rebsamen elementary school collapsed in the earthquake that devastated Mexico last year, and the families of the 19 ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Women in the armed forces show their mettle South Africa
  2. US-China trade talks end with no breakthrough as tariffs kick in World
  3. State capture inquiry: Jonas tells the inside story of Nhlanhla Nene’s firing South Africa
  4. Workers are suffering because of state capture‚ union says outside State ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
Police release footage of dramatic helicopter crash
X