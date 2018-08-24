EU slams Italian 'threats' to pull funding over migrants

The EU hit back on Friday at Italian "threats" after the deputy prime minister warned that Rome would pull funding for the bloc if Brussels fails to relocate migrants from a coast guard ship.

Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday that his government is prepared to drop its annual contribution to the EU if an emergency meeting of key states in Brussels does nothing for the migrants blocked aboard the Diciotti vessel at the Sicilian port of Catania.

"Unconstructive comments, let alone threats, are not helpful and they will not get us any closer to a solution," European Commission spokesperson Alexander Winterstein told a briefing.

"The EU is a community of rules and it operates on the basis of rules, not threats."

Winterstein said the European Commission urged "all the parties involved to work constructively together to find a swift solution for the persons on board in the spirit of good co-operation."