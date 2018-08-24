Hurricane Lane lashes Hawaii with heavy rain, winds

Hurricane Lane, a powerful Category 3 storm, lashed Hawaii on Thursday with high winds and torrential rain, causing flash floods, landslides and raging surf as residents hunkered down to ride out the storm.

The storm spun in the Pacific Ocean about 280 kilometres southwest of Kailua-Kona and nearly 51 centimetres of rain had fallen on the eastern side of the Big Island of Hawaii, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

"There's lots and lots of rain, torrential rain, with a lot of moisture in the atmosphere," NWS meteorologist Chevy Chevalier said, noting there were reports of 50 miles per hour (80 km/h) wind gusts. "We're in it now."

There were no reports of injuries, but roads were closed because of flash floods and landslides in the Pacific island state. Tourists were advised to stay away from a popular attraction on the island of Maui called the Seven Sacred Pools, a scenic cluster of waterfalls and grottos.

"Life threatening flash floods. This is a very dangerous situation. Avoid unnecessary travel," Governor David Ige said on Twitter.

Evacuations were underway on parts of Molokai and Maui islands while power outages were being reported on social media.

The latest predictions showed the eye of the storm twisting west of the Big Island on Friday morning before glancing past Maui and several other islands later in the day on its way to Oahu. But authorities warned the islands could still expect to be hit hard.