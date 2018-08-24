Man who stabbed family in France had inheritance row

A man who stabbed his mother and sister to death in France during a rampage that sparked fears of a new terror attack had been involved in a family inheritance row, sources close to the investigation said Friday.

Officials say the 36-year-old, who was shot dead by police after Thursday's stabbing spree in the town of Trappes, had major psychological problems and was on a watchlist of suspected radicals.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack was carried out by one of its "fighters", but the man's motive remains unclear and ordinary prosecutors, rather than anti-terror specialists, are investigating the case.

Alerted by neighbours, police found the man, named as "Kamel S.", holed up in his mother's home shouting "Allahu akbar" ("God is greatest"), "if you come in you're dead", according to prosecutors.

He left the house with his hands hidden behind his back and police shot him after he refused to obey their orders.

He had killed his 71-year-old mother and 49-year-old sister, while a third victim, a 66-year-old passerby, was badly wounded.

According to a source at his former company, Kamel had been fired from his job as a bus driver in 2016 for breaching neutrality rules after he stopped his vehicle and made "incoherent comments" that mentioned Allah.

He was subsequently put on a watchlist for suspected Islamist extremists, though a criminal case for alleged support of terrorism was dropped in 2016.