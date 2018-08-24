World

Trump tweets mock attorney-general Sessions viciously, again

24 August 2018 - 14:28 By afp
US President Donald Trump lashed out at attorney-general Jeff Sessions again on Friday, after Sessions fought back against the president's criticism.
US President Donald Trump lashed out at attorney-general Jeff Sessions again on Friday, after Sessions fought back against the president's criticism.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Donald Trump tore into attorney-general Jeff Sessions again on Friday, mocking him viciously a day after Sessions took the rare step of fighting back against criticism from the president.

In a burst of early morning tweets, Trump quoted from a statement Sessions issued on Thursday in what was seen as a veiled jab at Trump, who has made the department of justice head his punching bag for recusing himself from the Russia election meddling probe.

"'Department of justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.' Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the 'other side,'" Trump wrote.

He then listed what he said were examples of such foul play: Hillary Clinton e-mails that were deleted, what he called lies by former FBI director James Comey, and what Trump described as conflicts of interest affecting Robert Mueller - the special counsel who is investigating Trump's ties to Russia.

In a later tweet, Trump listed more things he said Sessions should investigate including a dossier said to include salacious details about Trump as well as what the Republican leader said was illegal surveillance of his campaign while Barack Obama was president.

"Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!" Trump wrote.

Trump tweets about 'land expropriation' and Mzansi was ready

Trump was never ready for Mzansi's reaction to his statement about land expropriation.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Malema tells 'pathological liar' Trump to keep nose out affairs in SA

EFF leader Julius Malema on Thursday told US president Donald Trump‚ whom he referred to as a pathological liar‚ to stay out of South Africa's ...
Politics
1 day ago

Trump wades into SA land debate with 'large scale killing of white farmers' tweet

South Africa's land expropriation debates have caught the eye of United States president Donald Trump.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mzansi left shooketh after Mcebisi Jonas testimony South Africa
  2. Man who stabbed family in France had inheritance row World
  3. 'Nah Adam, we don’t buy it': Mzansi responds to Catzavelos's apology South Africa
  4. SACP worries that state capture probe may cost R1bn South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
X