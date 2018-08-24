US-China trade talks end with no breakthrough as tariffs kick in

US and Chinese officials ended two days of talks on Thursday with no major breakthrough as their trade war escalated with activation of another round of duelling tariffs on $16bn worth of each country's goods.

"We concluded two days of discussions with counterparts from China and exchanged views on how to achieve fairness, balance, and reciprocity in the economic relationship," White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters said in a brief e-mailed statement.

The discussions included "addressing structural issues in China," including its intellectual property and technology transfer policies, Walters said.

The mid-level Trump administration officials participating in the talks would brief the heads of their agencies on the discussions, she added.

Implementation of the latest 25% tariffs on Thursday did not derail the talks, led by US Treasury Under-Secretary David Malpass and Chinese Commerce Vice-Minister Wang Shouwen. They were the first face-to-face US-China meetings since early June to try to find a way out of a deepening trade conflict and escalating tariffs.

Earlier, a senior Trump administration official downplayed chances for success, saying China had yet to address US complaints about alleged misappropriation of US intellectual property and industrial subsidies.

"In order for us to get a positive result out of these engagements, it's really critical that they (China) address the fundamental concerns that we have raised," the official said on a press call on the new U. security review law for foreign acquisitions. "We haven't seen that yet, but we are going to continue to encourage them to address problems that we have raised."