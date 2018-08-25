Drenched Hawaii on edge as Hurricane Lane slows its roll

Torrential rain pounded Hawaii on Friday as Hurricane Lane crawled toward the island state, triggering landslides and “catastrophic” flooding, while forcing thousands to seek emergency shelter.

By mid-afternoon, Lane was located around 120 miles (190 kilometres) south of the capital Honolulu, but had slowed its north-northeastward progression to a pedestrian two miles per hour.

Experts worry the eye of the storm will pass dangerously close to portions of the central Hawaiian islands later on Friday and Saturday before turning westward and away from the danger zone.

“Regardless of the hurricane track, life-threatening impacts will extend far beyond the center position as Lane approaches the islands,” the National Weather Center said. “Excessive rainfall associated with this slow moving hurricane will continue to impact the Hawaiian Islands into the weekend, leading to catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and landslides.”

Meteorologists have downgraded the system to a Category One storm, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour. A tropical storm warning was in place on Big Island, while hurricane warnings remained in place for Oahu and Maui, the two most populated islands.