WATCH | Batman pulled over by police - and then poses for a selfie

No one is above the law - not even Batman.

A video has gone viral this week after it shows a police car pulling over a replica Batmobile in Brompton, Canada.

As a man in a batman suit climbs out of the vehicle, it appears as if he is on the wrong side of the law. But, according to Fox News, the officer wanted a selfie with the caped superhero.

The man's name is Stephen Lawrence, although locally he is known as “The Brompton Batman”.

According to reports, Lawrence was concerned about people taking photos while following him in his Batmobile. He then asked a police officer to escort him for safety reasons.

“If you start to pace beside me, it means that both of us can be put in jeopardy if something were to happen,” he said.

The officer gladly helped, but not without taking the opportunity to get a selfie with the Caped Crusader.