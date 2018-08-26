WATCH | Trump tweet storm: Carlson responds to backlash over THAT SA land report

His report into 'land seizures' in South Africa inspired US President Donald Trump's land tweet and set off a storm of controversy this week. Now Fox News's Tucker Carlson has responded to the backlash.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted: "I have asked Secretary of State... (Mike) Pompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers," tweeted Trump to his 54 million followers.

His tweet apparently followed Carlson's segment on Fox News, with the president even tagging the host. In the clip, Carlson painted an apocalyptic picture of the situation accompanied by on-screen graphics warning of the "threat of violence and economic collapse".