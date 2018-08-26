WATCH | Trump tweet storm: Carlson responds to backlash over THAT SA land report
His report into 'land seizures' in South Africa inspired US President Donald Trump's land tweet and set off a storm of controversy this week. Now Fox News's Tucker Carlson has responded to the backlash.
On Wednesday, Trump tweeted: "I have asked Secretary of State... (Mike) Pompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers," tweeted Trump to his 54 million followers.
His tweet apparently followed Carlson's segment on Fox News, with the president even tagging the host. In the clip, Carlson painted an apocalyptic picture of the situation accompanied by on-screen graphics warning of the "threat of violence and economic collapse".
The 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' exclusive that set off the latest storm.
The government has condemned the report and the tweet, while SA farmers have demanded Donald Trump "leave us the hell alone", accusing him of trying to deflect attention from his own scandals.
Carlson responded to the resulting backlash with his latest video. In the video, Carlson said that decent Americans opposed apartheid because of the seizure of land from black South Africans, but things have changed.
"Now our elites endorse the idea of a racial spoil system and that's the scariest part. It's far more ominious that whatever the corrupt and incompetent government of South Africa is doing, our ruling class now believes in collective punishment," Carlson said.
