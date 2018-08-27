World

Canada holds firm in human rights dispute with Saudi Arabia

27 August 2018 - 15:11 By AFP
Saudi Arabia is the last country in the world to lift a restriction on women driving.
Saudi Arabia is the last country in the world to lift a restriction on women driving.
Image: Reuters

Canadian foreign minister Chrystia Freeland refused to give ground in a dispute with Saudi Arabia on Monday, saying her country would "always stand up for human rights around the world".

While she did not cite the kingdom by name, Freeland told a gathering of German diplomats in Berlin that "Canada will always stand up for human rights around the world, very much including women's rights".

That would hold true "even when we are told to mind our own business, or that matters such as these should only be discussed in private, between leaders, behind closed doors. And even when speaking up brings consequences," she added.

Ottawa and Riyadh are at loggerheads over Canadian criticism of Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

Earlier this month the Saudi government expelled Canada's ambassador, recalled its own envoy and froze all new trade and investments after the North American nation denounced a crackdown on rights activists there.

"We count on and hope for Germany's support" in defending human rights, Freeland added.

Saudi Arabia arrests two more women's rights activists - rights group

Saudi Arabia has arrested two more women's rights activists, the latest to be swept up in a government crackdown on activists, clerics and ...
News
26 days ago

Most read

  1. Parts of Joburg without trash collectors due to worker intimidation South Africa
  2. Turkish mothers' protest banned over 'terror exploitation' claim World
  3. Trump torpedoed statement praising late war hero McCain: report World
  4. WATCH | Footage emerges of businessman being killed - Family too traumatised to ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Chilly southern snow surprise
Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
X