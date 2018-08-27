Facebook bans Myanmar army chief and other military-linked pages

It is the first time Facebook has imposed such a ban on a country's military or political leaders, the company later said.

Facebook spokeswoman Clare Wareing said by email that the site took this step "since international experts, including a UN-commissioned report, have found evidence that many of these officials committed serious human rights abuses in the country".

Colonel Zaw Min Tun, an official in the military's public information unit, said he was not aware the pages had been removed. He declined to comment further.

Min Aung Hlaing's Facebook page had been "liked" by 1.3 million people.

The UN investigators highlighted the role of social media in Myanmar in Monday's report. "Facebook has been a useful instrument for those seeking to spread hate, in a context where for most users Facebook is the Internet," said the report.

Min Aung Hlaing has built a substantial social media profile in Myanmar, with the commander-in-chief's page sometimes updated several times a day. Some of the military's Facebook posts from last year included detailed accounts of clashes with Rohingya militants, often accompanied by pictures.

Last week, Facebook - along with Twitter Inc and Google's Alphabet Inc - removed hundreds of accounts tied to an alleged Iranian propaganda operation. Facebook also said it had removed pages that the US government had previously named as Russian military intelligence services.