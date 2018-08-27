World

Facebook bans Myanmar army chief and other military-linked pages

27 August 2018 - 18:04 By Reuters
Myanmar's commander in chief Min Aung Hlaing (L) shakes hands with Aung San Suu Kyi, nowadays the state counsellor, a position akin to a prime minister. (File photo)
Myanmar's commander in chief Min Aung Hlaing (L) shakes hands with Aung San Suu Kyi, nowadays the state counsellor, a position akin to a prime minister. (File photo)
Image: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Facebook said on Monday it was removing several Myanmar military officials from the social media website and an Instagram account to prevent the spread of "hate and misinformation" after reviewing the content.

It also said it removed dozens of accounts for engaging in a campaign that "used seemingly independent news and opinion pages to covertly push the messages of the Myanmar military".

Facebook's action means an essential blackout of the military's main channel of public communication, with pages followed by millions of people in a country where the social media giant is virtually synonymous with the internet.

Trump slams social media companies as 'silencing millions'

US President Donald Trump criticised social media companies on Friday, saying without evidence that they have silenced "millions of people" in an act ...
News
3 days ago

Internet giants delete content of US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Internet giants launched an offensive Monday against far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is now banned from Apple, Facebook, Spotify and ...
News
12 days ago

The move places further pressure on the generals, coming hours after United Nations investigators said the army carried out mass killings and gang rapes of Muslim Rohingya with "genocidal intent". Their report said the commander-in-chief of Myanmar's armed forces and five generals should be prosecuted for orchestrating the gravest crimes under law.

"Specifically, we are banning 20 Burmese individuals and organizations from Facebook — including senior general Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and the military's Myawady television network," Facebook said in a blog post.

"We're removing a total of 18 Facebook accounts, one Instagram account and 52 Facebook pages, followed by almost 12 million people," the Menlo Park, California-based company added. 

Facebook scans the photos and links of your private Messenger texts

Facebook scans the links and images that people send each other on Facebook Messenger, and reads chats when they’re flagged to moderators, making ...
Business
4 months ago

It is the first time Facebook has imposed such a ban on a country's military or political leaders, the company later said.

Facebook spokeswoman Clare Wareing said by email that the site took this step "since international experts, including a UN-commissioned report, have found evidence that many of these officials committed serious human rights abuses in the country".

Colonel Zaw Min Tun, an official in the military's public information unit, said he was not aware the pages had been removed. He declined to comment further.

Min Aung Hlaing's Facebook page had been "liked" by 1.3 million people.

The UN investigators highlighted the role of social media in Myanmar in Monday's report. "Facebook has been a useful instrument for those seeking to spread hate, in a context where for most users Facebook is the Internet," said the report.

Min Aung Hlaing has built a substantial social media profile in Myanmar, with the commander-in-chief's page sometimes updated several times a day. Some of the military's Facebook posts from last year included detailed accounts of clashes with Rohingya militants, often accompanied by pictures.

Last week, Facebook - along with Twitter Inc and Google's Alphabet Inc - removed hundreds of accounts tied to an alleged Iranian propaganda operation. Facebook also said it had removed pages that the US government had previously named as Russian military intelligence services.

Reuters reporter arrested in Myanmar says he was 'entrapped'

A Reuters journalist charged with breaching a draconian secrecy law told a Myanmar court Tuesday he was entrapped by police while reporting with a ...
News
1 month ago

Myanmar judge to decide next week if Reuters pair will face trial

Two Reuters reporters accused of breaching a draconian secrecy law in Myanmar will find out next week whether they will face a full trial, after ...
News
1 month ago

Myanmar orders Rohingya to leave tense border zone

Myanmar security forces have resumed loudspeaker broadcasts near its border with Bangladesh ordering Rohingya Muslims to immediately leave a strip of ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. TUT suspends activities for the rest of the week after death of law student South Africa
  2. WATCH | Explainer: How the cross-examination of witnesses will work South Africa
  3. Think Edgars’ perfume testers are filled with perfume? Wrong! South Africa
  4. BREAKING | NSFAS boss Steven Zwane suspended amid maladministration allegations  South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Chilly southern snow surprise
Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
X