Foreigners barred from buying in planned Malaysian city

It was developed with wealthy mainland Chinese buyers in mind. But prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who has already axed multi-billion dollar deals struck with Beijing by Malaysia's former government, said foreigners would not be allowed to buy properties in the project.

"One thing is certain, that city that is going to be built cannot be sold to foreigners," Mahathir told a press conference. "We are not going to give visas for people to come and live here.

"Our objection is because it was built for foreigners, not built for Malaysians. Most Malaysians are unable to buy those flats."

Many Malaysians had been unhappy with the project as it was clearly aimed at wealthy foreign buyers, and there were also concerns that it could damage the environment.