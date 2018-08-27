World

Pope says psychiatrists can help gay children and their parents

27 August 2018 - 13:46 By AFP
Pope Francis leads the Angelus at the Knock Shrine in Knock, Ireland, on August 26 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Pope Francis has recommended parents seek psychiatric help for children who show homosexual tendencies, during a press conference on his plane taking him back to Rome from Ireland.

A journalist asked the pontiff what he would say to parents who observe homosexual traits in their children.

"I would say first of all pray, not to condemn; to dialogue, to understand, to give space to the son or the daughter," he responded.

Parents must also consider the age of their child, he said.

"When it shows itself from childhood, there is a lot that can be done through psychiatry, to see how things are. It is something else if it shows itself after 20 years."

He emphasised that parents should not respond with silence: "Ignoring a son or daughter who has homosexual tendencies is an error of fatherhood or motherhood."

