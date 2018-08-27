Russians on trial for sharing memes, networks ask for law change

In 2015, Eduard Nikitin shared a joke on social media about Russia's bleak future. Three years later he is facing trial on extremism charges over this and one other meme.

The case against the 42-year-old is part of a wider trend that has seen Russian authorities bring charges against people for seemingly innocuous, humorous posts in increasing numbers.

Lawyers say the Kremlin is trying to force people to think twice before sharing opinions online -- one of the last remaining spaces where the opposition is relatively free to organise.

"It turns out that for a harmless joke, anybody who doesn't agree with our country's leadership can be prosecuted," Nikitin's lawyer Maxim Kamakin told AFP after a preliminary hearing in Saint Petersburg on August 20.

"It seems that in our country only optimists have the right to exist."

In one of the incriminating posts from Nikitin, who is disabled and currently unemployed, a father crudely tells his son that nothing will be getting better in Russia any time soon.

The other features a drawing of a "vatnik" -- a padded coat popular during the Soviet period that is also slang for uneducated Russians who uncritically follow those in authority.

The "absurd" case has seen Nikitin's bank account blocked, his computer briefly confiscated and left the activist unable to participate in any opposition campaigns, according to his lawyer.