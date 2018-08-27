Search after 'illegal' boat runs aground in croc-infested waters

Dozens of foreigners were believed to be on the run Monday in an Australian mangrove rainforest after their suspected illegal fishing boat ran aground in crocodile-infested waters.

The Australian Border Force said a "number of potential unlawful non-citizens" were located, but did not reveal their country of origin or whether they were fishermen or asylum-seekers.

Locals say they saw people fleeing into the forest after their vessel ran aground near Daintree River in the tropical far north of Queensland state on Sunday.

Media reports said they may be from Vietnam, although a marine rescue official told broadcaster ABC it was an Indonesian boat.

Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation 15 people had been detained so far. Brisbane's Courier Mail said up to 20 others may still be within the dense terrain.

The ancient Daintree rainforest -- some 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of popular tourist city Cairns -- is home to crocodiles, snakes and the giant cassowary flightless bird, one of the world's deadliest due to its aggressiveness.