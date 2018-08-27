Suspect in Dutch boy's 1998 murder agrees to be extradited

A Dutch survival expert arrested in Spain over the brutal 1998 rape and killing of a young Dutch boy after one of the most extensive murder investigations to date in the Netherlands agreed on Monday to be extradited from Spain.

Spanish police arrested Jos Brech, 55, on Sunday afternoon in a mountainous area near the town of Castellterçol some 50 kilometres from Barcelona while he was going out to cut wood.

The authorities believe Brech - an experienced mountain climber who had scaled Mount Everest - killed 11-year-old Nicky Verstappen, who vanished two decades ago this month at a summer camp near the German border. Brech had worked at the camp at the time, according to Spanish police.

Verstappen's body was found a day after his disappearance close to the campsite, with authorities later confirming he had been sexually abused before his death.

Police at the time mounted a massive search closely followed by Dutch media and the public, but the killer remained on the loose - until advanced DNA testing earlier this year led officers to Brech.

Spanish police on Monday escorted the suspect to a tribunal in the city of Granollers where he told a judge from Madrid's High Court by video conference that he had been in Spain since March and agreed to be extradited to the Netherlands, the court said in a ruling.

Brech will be held without bail until he is extradited, the court added. He is accused of murder, sexual aggression and kidnapping, it added.