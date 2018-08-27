Trump torpedoed statement praising late war hero McCain: report

McCain was one of Trump's sharpest critics, and made clear in one of his final wishes as he struggled with brain cancer that he did not want the president to attend his funeral.

The roots of their animosity go back to when Trump announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination in June 2015, suggesting that many Mexican immigrants were criminals and rapists.

McCain denounced him for using language that "fired up the crazies," while Trump said McCain was a "dummy" who had barely managed to graduate from the US Naval Academy.

He went on to attack McCain's service in the military, saying of the onetime prisoner of war: "I like people that weren't captured."

As McCain's health ebbed, he missed few opportunities to lash out at the president. He was one of just three Republican senators to vote against - and thus defeat - a Trump-backed effort to repeal Barack Obama's signature health care law.

Following McCain's death, admirers have recalled with fondness his insistence on fair and civil discourse - in contrast with the frequent incivility of the incumbent president and his habit of coining unflattering descriptions of political foes.