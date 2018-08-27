Turkish mothers' protest banned over 'terror exploitation' claim

"We didn't let them (protest) because we want an end to this exploitation and deceit," interior minister Suleyman Soylu was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

"Should we have turned a blind eye to motherhood being abused by a terror organisation?" he added.

Soylu did not specify further but Istanbul authorities had said that the rally was banned after calls to attend were made through social media channels linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The protest, held every Saturday since May 27 1995, remembers the disappearance of relatives in the 1980s and 1990s - allegedly at the hands of the state - in one of modern Turkey's most turbulent periods.

The disappearances happened at the peak of the PKK insurgency demanding self-rule in the Kurdish-dominated southeast. Tens of thousands have lost their lives in the conflict that began in 1984 and continues to this day.