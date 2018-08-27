Ugandan high court grants bail to lawmaker charged with treason

A Ugandan judge granted bail on Monday to 12 opposition politicians, including popular songwriter Robert Kyagulanyi, who have been charged with treason over their alleged role in the stoning of president Yoweri Museveni’s convoy this month.

Kyagulanyi, who entered parliament last year, has been left unable to stand after being beaten while in detention, his lawyer said last week, citing relatives who visited him. The Ugandan government says the assault accusation is "rubbish".

The detention of Kyagulanyi and other politicians critical of Museveni sparked two days of anti-government demonstrations in the capital Kampala and other parts of Uganda last week. The 12 deny the charges against them.