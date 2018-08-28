Swiss regulator plans looser anti-money laundering rules

The move comes after Switzerland's parliament voted in June to amend the Swiss Banking Act, creating a new fintech licence category to ease rules imposed on financial endeavours that take in funds and provide certain bank-like functions, but do not make money by investing or receiving interest on the funds.

Switzerland, the world's largest centre for offshore wealth, has gained prominence in recent years as a hub for financial technology providers, such as banking software groups Temenos and Avaloq, as well as cryptocurrency projects.

But advocates have warned that as banks face increasing margin pressure and tougher competition from technological rivals, more must be done to promote innovation if Switzerland is to remain a leading financial hub.

The new licence, intended to promote financial innovation, will apply to groups which accept public deposits of up to 100m francs but don't invest the funds or pay interest.

It will likely have the biggest immediate impact on activities such as crowdfunding, which under current rules could often require a banking licence.