Trump accuses Google of hiding 'fair media' coverage of him

US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday Google's search engine was hiding "fair media" coverage of him, without providing evidence, and said he would address the situation, although he gave no details.

In a pair of tweets, Trump said Google search results for "Trump news" showed only the reporting of what he terms fake news media.

"They have it RIGGED, for me & others," he said, blaming Google for what he said was dangerous action that promoted mainstream media outlets such as CNN and suppressed conservative political voices.

"This is a very serious situation - will be addressed!" Trump added. He did not offer any details.